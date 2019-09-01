What Trade War Truce? The Donald Escalates, The Red Ponzi Strikes Back

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, September 1st, 2019

.....and with no trade deal in sight, at 12:00am on Sunday, the Trump administration slapped tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports, the latest escalation in a trade war that’s ground the global economy to a halt, sent Germany into a recession, and given the market an alibi to keep rising because, wait for it, "a trade deal is imminent."....only, it isn't, and 1 minute later, at 12:01am EDT, China retaliated with higher tariffs being rolled out in stages on a total of about $75 billion of U.S. goods. The target list strikes at the heart of Trump’s political support - factories and farms across the Midwest and South at a time when the U.S. economy is showing signs of slowing down.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-09-01/us-slaps-new-tariffs-china-one-minute-later-china-retaliates

 

