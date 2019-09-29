What's Behind WhistleGate? The CIA. Natch!

The recent impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is the second attempt by the CIA and the Democratic establishment to sabotage Trump's presidency. The first attempt was the 'Russiagate' conspiracy theory which falsely claimed that Trump colluded with the Russian government to win the election. It took more than two years to defeat it. It had the intended side effect that it disabled Trump from making peace with Russia.

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/09/on-the-motives-behind-whistleblower-gate.html#more