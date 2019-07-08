What's Coming Down The Pike Could Be Worse Than A Standard Recession

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 8th, 2019

There are growing signs that the global economic slowdown is for real. As was the case in 1929, the combination of the peak of the credit cycle coupled with trade protectionism in the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act are similar conditions to those of today and potentially pose a serious economic challenge to the post-Bretton Woods fiat currency system. Therefore, we must consider the consequences if monetary policy fails to contain the developing recession and it turns into a full-blown slump

 

 

https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/broken-markets-and-fragile-currencies

