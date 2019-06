For three years now all I’ve heard is “Trust the plan.” “Trump has a plan.” Maybe he does and maybe, just maybe, he doesn’t. Trump’s latest folly to place a 5% per month tariff on Mexico if it doesn’t control the border with the U.S. is just another idiotic move in his quest to control global trade.

