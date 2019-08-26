What's Worse Than The Fed's Keynesian Economic Models? The Government's Climate Models!

Computer models of the climate are at the heart of calls to ban the cheap, reliable energy that powers our thriving economy and promotes healthier, longer lives. For decades, these models have projected dramatic warming from small, fossil-fueled increases in atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide, with catastrophic consequences. Yet, the real-world data aren’t cooperating. They show only slight warming, mostly at night and in winter.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/the-great-failure-of-the-climate-models