What's Worse Than The Fed's Keynesian Economic Models? The Government's Climate Models!

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, August 26th, 2019

Computer models of the climate are at the heart of calls to ban the cheap, reliable energy that powers our thriving economy and promotes healthier, longer lives. For decades, these models have projected dramatic warming from small, fossil-fueled increases in atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide, with catastrophic consequences. Yet, the real-world data aren’t cooperating. They show only slight warming, mostly at night and in winter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/the-great-failure-of-the-climate-models

