When Central Banks Are The Only Game In Town---It's Game Over

Printing money was always going to be easier than withdrawing it later. In effect, central banks are boxed into a situation where they can’t normalize policy and must maintain low rates and abundant liquidity, lest they destabilize fragile asset markets and spur low growth and disinflation. This state of “infinite QE” risks miscalculations and major policy errors. If central banks are, as is now fashionable to state, the only game in town, then the game is lost.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-04/das-if-central-banks-are-only-game-town-weve-lost