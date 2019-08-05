When Is The Fed Is No Longer Your Friend? Now!

So, exactly “when” are Fed actions are “not bullish?” I would suggest now. As I noted in this past weekend’s missive:

“Lower rates have less impact on the ‘economy,’when the monetary transmission system is weak. This is evident from the fact that surging asset prices have left 80% of the population behind in terms of higher levels of prosperity. This also is why tax cuts failed to work as intended. After a decade of low rates, and excess liquidity, the ability to ‘pull-forward’ demand has become limited.”