When Recession Arrives, The Donald Departs

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, August 16th, 2019

Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital says that the United States economy is heading into a free fall that will be worse than the Great Recession of 2008. The economic forecaster is predicting the Federal Reserve (the central bank) will cut interest rates to zero and launch quantitative easing, a monetary policy where the central bank purchases Treasuries from financial institutions to stimulate the economy. “The dollar is going to go through the floor and it’s going to take the bond market with it and the next crisis, it’s not subprime mortgages, it’s going to be in the Treasury market,” he said on Wednesday. “There’s no way out and it’s a political disaster for Trump because the recession is going to start before he finishes this term, which means he won’t have a second term” Schiff added.

 

 

 

 

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/peter-schiff-a-great-recession-will-hit-jeopardizing-trumps-reelection-efforts_08152019

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.