So these Crybabies were hoping for real QE with long-term notes and bonds. And all they got was a plan focused on acquiring T-bills, on top of the new plan from a few months ago to replace longer-term Treasury securities and all MBS on the Fed’s balance sheet with a mix that includes T-bills.

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/10/10/are-the-crybabies-on-wall-street-trying-to-force-the-fed-into-qe-4-you-bet/