When The BBBs Try To Shore Up Their Credit---The Momo Money Scrams Their Stocks

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, April 10th, 2019

The amount of investment-grade corporate bonds outstanding by non-financial companies in the US and Europe..... has more than tripled (+204%) over the past ten years, from $1.66 trillion at the beginning of 2009 to $5.06 trillion by the end of 2018......but the lowest investment-grade category (BBB, red in the chart below) has ballooned by 262%, from $820 billion to $3.0 trillion..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/04/09/how-a-stock-gets-hit-when-an-investment-grade-company-tries-to-dodge-a-downgrade-to-junk/

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.