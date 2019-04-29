When The Fed Heads Stuck A Wet Finger In The Air: How The 2.00% Inflation Target Evolved Per The Meeting Transcripts, 1986-2013

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, April 29th, 2019

A narrative analysis of the historical FOMC meeting transcripts indicates that FOMC participants generally expressed a preference for an inflation target of around 1½% from 2000 to around 2007. By the end of the Great Recession in 2009, however, the consensus had clearly shifted to 2%. This became the official target announced to the public in 2012. One plausible explanation for this shift is that hitting the zero lower bound in a low inflation environment brought the potential benefits of a higher inflation target to the forefront. As many academic studies and even FOMC participants have discussed, a higher inflation target could potentially lower the risk of hitting the zero lower bound in future recessions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://econintersect.com/pages/contributors/contributor.php?post=201904280601

 

 

 

 

