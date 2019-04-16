Where Inflation Is Hiding: In Asset Prices, Stupid!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, April 16th, 2019

A very dangerous fallacy has taken the world of economics by storm over the last several years: the idea that there is very little inflation in the U.S. economy, therefore interest rates should remain at unusually low levels for an even longer period of time. As I will prove in this piece, the people who believe in the “low inflation” myth are being fooled by the fact that inflation in this unusual, central bank-driven economic cycle is concentrated in asset prices rather than in consumer prices.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

