Where Pocahontas Goes Wrong: Cancel The Entire Student Loan Program, Not Just Student Debt

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, May 24th, 2019

There may be a libertarian case for student loan forgiveness — at least for debts held by the State — but this argument comes with one giant asterisk that Warren and few other politicians would be willing to accept. The government has to get out of the student loan industry entirely. As long as the State continues to hold a monopoly on student lending—and especially while it continues to guarantee loan acceptance—loan forgiveness is merely a recipe for socialized higher education. This, unsurprisingly, is exactly what Warren wants.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://mises.org/wire/elizabeth-warren-shows-us-why-government-must-get-out-student-loan-business

 

 

