Where The American Dream Goes To Die: Real Housing Prices And Rents Have Far Outrun Incomes Since 1970

`

Just how out-of-whack this discrepancy between income versus rents and house prices has become over the years is depicted in a new study..... Based on Census data going back to 1960 for median household incomes, median gross rents per month, and median house prices, all adjusted for inflation, it shows that nationally, incomes since 1960 have risen just 16%, while rents have risen 72%, and house prices have soared 121%:

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/07/12/changes-in-house-prices-rents-and-household-incomes-since-1960-in-the-us-by-region-and-major-metro/