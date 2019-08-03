Whipsaw! Tweets, Tariffs And Tortured Double-Talk

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, August 3rd, 2019

It’s been a long time since a Federal Reserve Chairman spoke with such candor – and markets were utterly confounded. After fondly receiving “insurance cut” and “ounce of prevention...,” equities were immediately repulsed by the notion of “mid-cycle adjustment.” And how could Powell broach the subject of the Fed contemplating ever raising rates again? Does Powell not understand what the markets expect of him? Where is the clear message? What happened to the beloved “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure?”

 

 

 

 

 

http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2019/08/weekly-commentary-trumps-china-tariff.html

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.