Whistleblowers Of Another Persuasion: Former European Central Bankers Blast Draghi's Monetary Insanity

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 7th, 2019

On Friday, a group of former senior European central bankers published a memo attacking the unhinged monetary policy of the European Central Bank, which they claim is "based on the wrong diagnosis" and risks ending its independence. Their criticism is in response to a package of massive easing measures announced by the ECB last month, including "open-ended QE" that triggered unprecedented opposition within the top echelons of the central bank, and set up a "resistance" faction within the ECB itself spearheaded by Germany, France and the Netherlands, as it has now emerged that all along Mario Draghi was the central banker of Europe's insolvent periphery, even as his NIRP policies crushed Europe's legacy banking system.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ecb-whistleblowers-emerge-former-central-bankers-cry-out-against-draghis-monetary-insanity

