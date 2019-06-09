Whitewashing War Crimes Is How Washington Rolls

Still, Hunter’s comments and Trump’s consideration should come as little surprise. The US military and the government in Washington have rarely held accused American war criminals accountable. And with a sympathetic populace here at home—one that trusts primarily the military among public institutions—expect current and future US war criminals to get a pass (or what Hunter called “a break”). This is not only ethically repugnant, it further sullies what’s left of America’s reputation abroad and will only increase terrorist recruitment and endanger the US homeland.

