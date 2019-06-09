Whitewashing War Crimes Is How Washington Rolls

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 9th, 2019

Still, Hunter’s comments and Trump’s consideration should come as little surprise. The US military and the government in Washington have rarely held accused American war criminals accountable. And with a sympathetic populace here at home—one that trusts primarily the military among public institutions—expect current and future US war criminals to get a pass (or what Hunter called “a break”). This is not only ethically repugnant, it further sullies what’s left of America’s reputation abroad and will only increase terrorist recruitment and endanger the US homeland.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://original.antiwar.com/Danny_Sjursen/2019/06/07/whitewashing-war-crimes-has-become-the-american-way/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.