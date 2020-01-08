Who’da Thunk It? Praise For The Soleimani Assassination From The War Profiteers Chorus
Many of the pundits who appeared on national television or were quoted in major publications to praise the president’s actions have undisclosed ties to the defense industry — the only domestic industry that stands to gain from increased violence. https://theintercept.com/2020/01/06/iran-suleimani-tv-pundits-weapons-industry/
