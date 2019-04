The principal takeaway from the Chernobyl disaster is that people frequently think they’re better, smarter, and more capable than they are. Moreover, they often charge forward with little more than misplaced beliefs in unfounded theories and ideas. These adventures in madness nearly always end in disaster.

