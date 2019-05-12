Why Freedom From Brussels' Tyranny Is Worth A Small Lost Of British GDP

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, May 12th, 2019

However, if it was worthwhile for Washington and his contemporaries to suffer a 15-20% loss in living standards to avoid the mild and benign rule of George III, how much more worthwhile must it be for the British people today to put up with a much smaller loss in living standards to get rid of a genuinely tyrannical, oppressive and foreign rule from Brussels. The cause of Brexit is thus a worthwhile one, and should never be abandoned, however long it takes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.tbwns.com/2019/04/22/the-bears-lair-the-brexit-war-is-entering-its-western-front-phase/#more-1767

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.