Why Imperial Washington Has Gone Berserk Over Julian Assange

Assange published this information, and in so doing he stepped directly into the snake-pit called the Clinton Foundation—a vast, global grift, bribery and money-laundering scheme that, among other things, provided weapons contracts in exchange for lavish bribes from foreign officials. Its tentacles reached into all of the major US federal agencies, which had been stocked with Clinton partisans during Bill Clinton’s two terms as president. When Hillary Clinton then lost the election to Donald Trump—among other things, because angry Sanders supporters wouldn’t vote for her—a sort of slow-motion, bureaucratic civil war erupted within the Washington establishment, and Assange got stuck in the crossfire.

https://russia-insider.com/en/martyrdom-st-julian-wikileaks/ri26882?ct=t(Russia_Insider_Daily_Headlines11_21_2014)&mc_cid=7c3dcf25d7&mc_eid=4e91cdacc6