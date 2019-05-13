Why Is Bolton's WMD 2.0 Ploy A Surprise? The Donald's Got A Serial War Criminal Making Policy On Iran

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, May 13th, 2019

After all, isn’t that what happened with Iraq, a country whose government never attacked the United States or even threatened to do so? Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi people killed, tortured, maimed, or injured. Countless homes, businesses, industries, roads, and bridges bombed and destroyed. A brutal and ruthless multi-year military occupation to protect a crooked, corrupt, and tyrannical puppet regime, all billed under the false label “Operation Iraqi Freedom.” All of which gave rise to ISIS, which then became a new official enemy with which to scare the American people and embark on a new imperialist adventure. And all against a country whose government never attacked the United States or even threatened to do so.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.fff.org/2019/05/13/iraq-deja-vu-with-iran/

