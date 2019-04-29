Why Mueller Let Trump Off The Hook: He Caved To The War Party And Is No Longer A Threat To Empire First

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, April 29th, 2019

These were the real objectives of the investigation, to create a forth branch of government (Special Counsel) that had the power to keep Trump permanently on the defensive while the media made him out to be either an unwitting accomplice in Russian espionage or, even worse, a traitor. The aim was to reign him in and keep the pressure on until a case could be made for his impeachment. Mueller played a key role in this travesty. His assignment was undermine Trump’s moral authority by brandishing the cudgel of criminal indictment over his head. This is how a D.O.J. appointee, who had never held public office in his life, became the most powerful man in Washington.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://www.unz.com/mwhitney/tit-for-tat-why-did-mueller-let-trump-off-the-hook/

 

 

 

