Why Mueller Will Be A No Show At The Dems RussiaGate After-Party

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, May 18th, 2019

Oh? Is that so? Do you wonder why Mr. Mueller might not want to open his aching heart to any House committee in the desperate, last-ditch effort to wring some impeachment joy juice from the already wrung-out narrative of his disappointing report? For the excellent reason that the minority Republican members of said committees get to ask questions too, and they are sure to be embarrassing questions, perhaps placing the Special Counsel in legal jeopardy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/free-for-all/

 

