This is not a mere matter of Mueller and his team “failing” to disclose some important facts. If they were operating honestly, they should have investigated Mifsud, Greenberg and Sater. But they did not. Two of the three alleged Russian stooges — Sater and Greenberg — have ties to the FBI. And Mifsud has been living and working in the belly of the intelligence community.

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/04/24/special-counsel-mueller-disingenuous-and-dishonest/