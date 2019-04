And what’s the only thing of value on the Bank of Italy’s balance sheet? The gold. Salvini and Di Maio’s government urging the Bank of Italy to sell the gold back to the government at 1930’s prices is a way to ensure that Italy’s gold reserves stay unencumbered and available to back any new version of the lira if things get to that point.

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/04/10/salvini-is-positioning-italy-for-confrontation.html