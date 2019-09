Viktor Shokin, the former General Prosecutor for the Republic of Ukraine, testified in a sworn affidavit he was fired as a result of “direct and intense pressure from Joe Biden and the U.S. administration.” The testimony, which was recently obtained by The Hill, was given for a case in European court surrounding Dmytro Firtash.

