Why Social Security is Far Worse Off Than Advertised. It's The Demographics, Stupid!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, November 19th, 2019

What I have detailed from this point forward is that given the unrealistic population growth projections and resultant unrealistic employment growth expectations, the worse case "high cost" estimate may be too optimistic. This will mean the Social Security so-called "trust fund" of $2.9 trillion will be burned through prior to 2035 and the politically charged issue of automatic "pay-as-you-go" 20% to 40% declines in benefits will be thrust upon the nation sooner rather than later.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://econimica.blogspot.com/2019/11/indefensible-conclusions-why-social.html

 

 

