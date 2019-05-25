Why Tariffs Won't Solve The Massive China Trade Deficit

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, May 25th, 2019

I’ve been making arguments for months that Donald Trump’s trade war with China is the height of stupidity. While Trump has the power to do what he’s been doing — sanctioning actors and applying tariffs — some power is best left not used.

The simple fact is that America is uncompetitive. This is at a deep and structural level. It’s at an education level. And this is something Trump’s trade team and his adherents refuse to admit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://tomluongo.me/2019/05/25/tariffs-on-china-do-not-solve-lack-of-u-s-competitiveness/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

