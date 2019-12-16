Why The Colossally Failed War On Drugs Must End

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, December 16th, 2019

In a free society, the government leaves those alone who don’t threaten or initiate violence against the person or property of others. Behavior that some consider to be immoral, unsafe, addictive, unhealthy, risky, sinful, or destructive is none of the government’s business. In a free society, the government doesn’t legislate morality. What is considered immoral, unethical, or sinful is the domain of conscience, family, and religion, not puritanical busybodies, nanny-statists, or government bureaucrats. Any American who favors a government with strict limits should be passionate about ending the drug war.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/why-i-am-so-passionate-about-ending-the-drug-war/

