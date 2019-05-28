Why The Cycle Is Turning

While the monthly or weekly deltas in most incoming data are noise, sometimes the multi-year trend is so significant that it is worth repeating. To wit, as we demonstrated last week the unemployment claims numbers remained flat as a pancake until the very month before the Great Recession incepted in December 2007.

In fact, the 320,000 level in November 2007 was exactly the same as it had been back in May 2006. So if that doesn't define a lagging indicator, we are hard pressed to understand what might: The worst recession since the 1930s, yet not even a tiny hint that an economic plunge was literally weeks away.

What this chart really says, is that employers hoard core, fulltime employees until demand for output turns down decisively, but that doesn't mean they are not shedding labor at cyclical turning points.

They actually are, but it's invisible in the chart below because the ballyhooed unemployment claims indicator does not recognized the shedding of hours, as opposed to full-time head counts. Nor does it pick-up reductions in contract employees or temp agency employment.

Weekly claims, May 2006-November 2007

So even as layoffs of core full-time employees dry-up as the cycle reaches old age, it does not mean that all is well in the labor market---or that there are not warning indicators buried in the data. For example, both average weekly hours and gains in measured jobs slots in the huge retail sector have been steadily shrinking since the peak of the post-recession rebound in 2013-2014.

Currently, both weekly hours and year/year gains in head count are heading south. The latter metric especially embodies a marked contrast. To wit, the new hires rate has dropped from more than+300,000 per annum in late 2013-2014 to a loss of 49k jobs in April 2019 versus prior year.

In combination, the current combined loss of hours and headcounts in the 15 million job retail sector indicates that activity rates are cooling sharply and that labor is being steadily pitched overboard. Yet since hours don't count for unemployment claims and many of the laid-off employees are part-timers and not eligible for unemployment compensation, the retail employment is shrinking materially with very little contribution to the visible unemployment claims data.

Not surprisingly, however, retail employers are beginning to visibly lighten the load on labor inputs because real sales trends have been steadily weakening---especially with respect to the durable goods sector, which is far more volatile cyclically than consumer spending for nondurables or services.

As shown below, real PCE for durables has begun cliff-diving. Compared to peak year-over-year gains of 7%+ in 2017, Q1 2019 came in at just 2.5%; and much of that LTM drop occurred within the first quarter itself, where the seasonally adjusted annual rate posted a negative 5.0% versus prior quarter.

If the above pattern looks slightly familiar---that's because it is. During the run-up to the Great Recession in 2008, real PCE for durables plunged from a 7% year/year gain in late 2006 to negative rate of change by Q1 2008; and by the bottom in Q4 2008, real durables consumption had dropped by 14% (not shown) from the level of Q4 2007.

Stated differently, it's is called a business cycle for a reason. Not everything moves downward in lock-step when a recession commences or is lurking just around the corner. But durable goods are almost uniformly a leading indicator---so the warning flags are now flying high.

Another warning signal is emanating from the CapEx data. New orders in April were well off their peak in July 2018 and are actually indicative of a big plunge ahead.

That's because the bonus depreciation provisions of the Trump tax cut are now hitting their maximum level at a revenue loss of $37 billion per year (FY 2019). Next year that will drop by one-third and disappear entirely after FY 2022.

The key factor here is that unlike the rate cut to 21%, which is being overwhelming applied to stock buybacks and dividend increases, bonus depreciation is tied dollar for dollar to CapEx spending. In effect, therefore, even the tepid CapEx response to the tax cut was primarily a pull-forward tied to bonus depreciation, not a permanent upshift in capital investment.

A similar warning signals is embedded in recent releases for monthly private construction spending. After peaking at a $1.017 trillion annualized rate in May 2018, spending has plunged by nearly 6% on an overall basis.

But within that total there has been a total breakdown in residential construction spending. After peaking at a $561.5 billion annual rate in May 2018, spending has plunged by nearly 11% to just $501 billion in the most recent month.

Needless to say, these patterns are more than familiar. As shown below both total private construction spending peaked about 6 months before the Great Recession incepted and then continued to plunge sharply as the GDP contraction accelerated.

Needless to say, the cylcical turn is underway. But that is only the beginning of the troubles ahead. As we explore further in Part 2, the will be no V-shaped recovery this time around because the policy authorities are out of dry powder and the US economy has been deeply impaired by debt and speculation on Wall Street.

One indicator of the travails ahead is that the US national savings rate is back at rock bottom. That reflects the fact that the nation has run chronic, massive current account deficits, thereby importing savings and living way beyond its sustainable means.

What's different this time, is that the Donald has declared a Trade War on the supplier of the cheap goods and imported capital that largely made this possible. And that means after three decades of a debt-driven simulacrum of prosperity, that the jig is finally up.

