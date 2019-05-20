Why The Donald's Trade War Is An Attack On Free Market Prosperity And Individual Liberty

But the solution from a libertarian-individualist perspective has always been to call for deregulation and free markets—even unilaterally—with the obvious goal to get the state out of trade. That China, for example, subsidizes production so that American and European consumers can buy goods and services at a very low, and possibly below-cost, price is not a problem for anyone but the Chinese. They are, after all, picking up the tab for the low prices we enjoy.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=318214&preview_id=318214&preview_nonce=25d0029f7c&preview=true