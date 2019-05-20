Why The Donald's Trade War Is An Attack On Free Market Prosperity And Individual Liberty

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, May 20th, 2019

But the solution from a libertarian-individualist perspective has always been to call for deregulation and free markets—even unilaterally—with the obvious goal to get the state out of trade. That China, for example, subsidizes production so that American and European consumers can buy goods and services at a very low, and possibly below-cost, price is not a problem for anyone but the Chinese. They are, after all, picking up the tab for the low prices we enjoy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=318214&preview_id=318214&preview_nonce=25d0029f7c&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.