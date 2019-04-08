Why The End Is Near: Fed Besotted JPMorgan Equity Strategist Says Business Cycle Abolished---Just Like 2000 And 2008!

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, April 8th, 2019

We are all used to using the word ‘cycle’; we’re all used to looking at historical charts and graphs and equations and relationships," Lakos-Bujas told Barron’s. "The reality is that maybe the word ‘cycle’ is no longer even relevant, given that we have so much unconventional central-bank involvement." Why does the JPM chief equity strategist feel comfortable with making such a ludicrous statement? It has everything to do with the lack of inflation (because on Wall Street, as well as in the Federal Reserve HQ, there is no such thing as surging housing, healthcare, education and food prices and all the focus is on deflating, and edible, iPads).

 

 

 

 

 

