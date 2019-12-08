Why The Great Moqueur Drains No Swamps

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, December 8th, 2019

Applied consistently and intelligently, The Donald might actually have drained a little greasy water from the Swamp, extricated U.S. soldiers from the pointless wars of the Middle East, dumped a few jackasses from the federal payroll, and trimmed the national debt. His weaknesses, alas, get in his way. He never seems to understand what he is doing or where he is going. He watches TV and changes course. He charges ahead – then retreats. He fires off an attack in one direction – and then in another.

 

 

 

 

 

 

