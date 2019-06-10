Why The Mainstream Media Hates Tulsi Gabbard: She Packs A Mean Antiwar Punch

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, June 10th, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard could well be the only genuine antiwar candidate that might truly be electable in the past fifty years, and that is why the war party is out to get her. Two weeks ago, the Daily Beast displayed a headline: “Tulsi Gabbard’s Campaign Is Being Boosted by Putin Apologists.” The article also had a sub-headline: “The Hawaii congresswoman is quickly becoming the top candidate for Democrats who think the Russian leader is misunderstood.”

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/06/06/tulsi-gabbard-pushes-no-war-agenda-and-the-media-is-out-to-kill-her-chances/

 

