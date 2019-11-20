Why The Next Wave of Debt Monetization Will Also Be A Disaster

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, November 20th, 2019

If this monetary experiment has proven anything it is that lower rates and higher liquidity are not tools to help deleverage, but to incentivize debt. Furthermore, this dangerous experiment has proven that a policy that was designed as a temporary measure due to exceptional circumstances has become the new norm. The so-called normalization process lasted only a few months in 2018, only to resume asset purchases and rate cuts.

 

 

 

 

https://www.dlacalle.com/en/the-next-wave-of-debt-monetization-will-also-be-a-disaster/

 

 

