Why The Real 2016 Election Meddlers Are Sweating Profusely: Here Comes "Bucket 5"

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

As Congressional Democrats insist on conducting post-Mueller probes into President Trump and those around him, much of the recent infighting and backpedaling we've seen from former Obama intel chiefs is starting to make sense.

Appearing with Fox News's Sean Hannity Tuesday night, The Hill's John Solomon revealed that according to his sources (and Hannity's as well), President Trump will begin declassifying 'Russiagate' documents in the next 6-7 days.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-22/no-wonder-obama-intel-chiefs-panicking-trumps-about-declassify-bucket-5-russiagate

 

 

