Why The War Party Demonizes The Red Ponzi

The Pentagon recently released its latest report on the Chinese military, titled “Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2019.” Although mandated by Congress, the Department of Defense probably would have produced the volume even if not required to do so. How else would they justify Washington’s massive military expenditures, globe-spanning network of bases, and troop deployments in dozens of nations? China is the best “necessary enemy.”

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/china-isnt-an-enemy-and-hawks-shouldnt-turn-it-into-one/