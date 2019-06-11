Why The Washington War Party Is Again Dead Wrong In Demonizing The Red Ponzi

Blackwill asserts that China has violated international commercial practices, but it is hard to find any instance of a nationwide effort to undermine accepted practices. Regarding the accusation of “theft” of intellectual property, numerous articles have debunked this specious charge. The term is used so broadly as to suggest that any collaboration between Chinese and American scientists is a theft of intellectual property, rather than an effort to pursue mutually beneficial research. Increasingly, Chinese students are accused of being spies without evidence. Emory University dismissed neuroscientists Li Xiao-Jiang and Li Shihua – for not disclosing funding from Chinese institutions – without giving them a chance to defend themselves.

https://original.antiwar.com/Dennis_Etler/2019/06/10/getting-china-wrong-yet-again/