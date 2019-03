The Federal Reserve’s complete and utter capitulation of not only ending the balance sheet run-off (QT) as soon as September, along with signalling no further rate hikes in 2019 and the possibility for only one in all of 2020, was more than just absolutely stunning. It also proved to be a complete, self-inflicted repudiation of their entire credibility for both gauging the economy, as well as their adulteration of it.

