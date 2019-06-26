Why Trump's Neocon Agenda On Iran Will Inexorably Lead To War

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, June 26th, 2019

“No further sponsoring of terror,” Trump says.But what does that mean?

As the major Shiite power in a Middle East divided between Sunni and Shiite, Iran backs the Houthi rebels in Yemen’s civil war, Shiite Hezbollah in Lebanon, Alawite Bashar Assad in Syria, and the Shiite militias in Iraq who helped us stop ISIS’s drive to Baghdad. In his 12 demands, Pompeo virtually insisted that Iran abandon these allies and capitulate to their Sunni adversaries and rivals. Not going to happen. Yet, if these demands are nonnegotiable, to be backed up by sanctions severe enough to choke Iran’s economy to death, we will be headed for war.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/06/patrick-j-buchanan/trump-war-president-or-anti-interventionist/

 

 

