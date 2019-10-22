Why, Yes, There Was Illegality! Obama/Biden Administration Was Knee Deep In Ukraine Corruption

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

CD Media has personally seen and obtained an immense amount of data on the story we broke last week regarding former Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko’s laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars of IMF aid money and the attempts by the Democratic Party and the Obama Administration to cover up the scandal and go after now President Trump, along with involvement by then Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2019/10/21/cd-media-releasing-information-on-poroshenko-money-laundering-biden-cover-up-in-series-of-articles-with-sourcing/

