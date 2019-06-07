Why You Should Not Underestimate The Severity Of The Coming Recession

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, June 7th, 2019

My view, however, is that virtually everyone is underestimating the tremendous economic risks that have built up globally during the past decade of extremely stimulative monetary policies. I believe that these unknown risks are going to rear their ugly heads with a vengeance in the coming recession and that heavily indebted governments will have far less firepower with which to rescue their economies like they did during the 2008 to 2009 Global Financial Crisis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

