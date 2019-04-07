Wilsonian Interventionism----The Baleful Legacy Which Won't Die

John Taft observes that the shadow cast by Woodrow Wilson, our twenty-eighth president, has affected our long-term view of international relations. Taft demonstrates his point by citing the appeal to Wilsonian ideals made by politicians and thinkers as ideologically varied as William Bullitt, Chester Bowles, Henry Wallace, Herbert Hoover, John Foster Dulles, Walter Lippmann, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and (even intermittently) George F. Kennan. One of Richard M. Nixon's first acts upon becoming president was to move a portrait of Wilson into his private office.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=302366&preview_id=302366&preview_nonce=bc73e8aa6d&preview=true