Wonderful! It's Their Business, Not Washington's: Kurds Say 'Partnership' With Assad Or Russia Likely If Turkey Invades

As we predicted in the wake of the White House's late Sunday announcement that “Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria” and that American troops will withdraw from the "immediate area" — this will ensure that the United States' Kurdish proxies in Syria, now in Erdogan's cross hairs, will quickly do a deal with "the devil we know" — that is, come under the protection of Assad and the Syrian Army.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/syrian-kurds-say-partnership-assad-or-russia-considered-if-turkey-invades