World Adrift, Idiots In Charge

I’m afraid there are no such people and if there are they are not found in positions of global leadership. And perhaps in our current climate and world of social media such people are impossible to find and elevate. China, the now 2nd largest economy in the world, will never provide global moral leadership. At the end of the day it’s a dictatorship. The US is a horrid mess from a political perspective. The hate and divisions are increasing not diminishing and I see nothing on the immediate horizon that will change that. The 2020 election will be the ugliest in our lifetime. Just take a look at the responses under Donald Trump’s twitter feed. It is highly discouraging. The relative perception of reality is wide again and is entirely political driven:

https://northmantrader.com/2019/07/22/the-void/