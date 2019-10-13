Wretched Syria: A Horror Show Made In Washington By Odious Chicken Hawks Like Lindsey Graham

The United States has zero historic interest in the region. US troops in Syria appear to have come from the US garrison in Iraq, which, as VP Dick Cheney hoped, would become a central US military base for the entire Mideast. The Washington war party is moaning that Trump has ‘betrayed’ the Kurds. Their unofficial head, Sen. Lindsey Graham, is demanding more war in Syria – the same warrior senator who dodged the Vietnam War by joining the National Guard as a lawyer.

https://straightlinelogic.com/2019/10/12/more-stupid-war-in-syria-by-eric-s-margolis/