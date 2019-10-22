Yes, Hillary, We Are All Russian Assets Now!

Hillary Clinton is nuts. She’s also not far from the Democratic Party mainstream, which has been pushing the same line for years. Less than a week before Clinton’s outburst, the New York Times — once a symbol of stodgy, hyper-cautious reporting — ran a feature called, “What, Exactly, is Tulsi Gabbard Up To?” The piece speculated about the “suspicious activity” surrounding Gabbard’s campaign, using quotes from the neoconservative think-tank, the Alliance For Securing Democracy, to speculate about Gabbard’s Russian support.

https://rollingstone.com/politics/political-commentary/clinton-gabbard-russian-asset-jill-stein-901593/