Yes, Ray Dalio, Capitalism Is Broken: Your $2 Billion Was A Product Of Central Bank Enabled Speculation

Less than a month ago, Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio was warning the world that there would be a "revolution" unless the country could fix its income inequality problem. He's also been repeatedly claiming that capitalism is broken. Broken, that is, for everyone other than Ray Dalio, who was last year's best paid hedge fund manager, according to DealBook; and since hedge funders generate the highest current income of all "workers", he was effectively the highest paid American in 2018 (this, of course, excludes capital gains and other non-current income), when it is estimated that Dalio earned $2 billion over the last 12 months, up from a reported $1.3 billion in 2017.

