Yes, They Did! Overwhelming Evidence of Ukraine's 2016 Anti-Trump Meddling In US Election

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, November 24th, 2019

Let’s start with a fact: Meddling in the 2016 election by Ukrainian politicians and government agencies happened. The above is true and no amount of denial is going to change that. What’s more: Ukrainian nationals didn’t just meddle on their own, they also worked with Americans — including Ukrainian-American political operatives on the payroll of the Democratic Party. Not only did all this happen, it was written up as fact by establishment papers and outlets as varied as YahooPolitico, and the Financial Times in 2016 on the eve of the election.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://thegrayzone.com/2019/11/23/yes-ukraine-interference-in-the-2016-presidential-election/

 

 

 

 

